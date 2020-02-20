Qatar officials warn citizens and halal restaurants

The Ministry of Municipal and Environment called on citizens and residents not to eat locusts that were monitored in different regions of the country, demanding at the same time halal owners the need to monitor their lawfulness and be careful not to eat it for wild plants, especially in the Dahliyat region.

The Ministry of Municipalities said through its account on Twitter this evening: The Ministry of Municipality and Environment calls on citizens and residents not to eat locusts that have been monitored in different regions of the country, due to the Ministry’s conducting the necessary control operations within the efforts of the monitoring and control committees that carry out monitoring and exploration operations for desert locust swarms.

The Ministry of Municipalities and the Environment also called on the owners of the halal to monitor their lawfulness and to ensure that it does not eat wild plants, especially in the area of Dahliyat, next to Ahmed bin Mohammed Military College, due to the control operations in this area, until further notice.

Earlier, the Ministry of Municipality and Environment called on the owners of farms and the public to inform the Agricultural Pest Control Unit of the Agricultural Affairs Department in case of locating and monitoring the Desert Locust.

She said via Twitter: The Ministry of Municipality and Environment calls on the owners of farms and the general public that in the event of monitoring and viewing the Desert Locust, it is necessary to inform the Agricultural Pest Control Unit of the Agricultural Affairs Department of its whereabouts in order to take the necessary measures, adding: For reporting and communication: Please call on phone number: 44261728 – 55448879.