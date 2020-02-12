Qatar opened three public parks

The parks are located at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium and the former Al Ersal Station training sites cluster, which is located in Onaiza, near West Bay.

Each park features tennis and basketball courts, children’s play areas, jogging and cycling tracks, open spaces and workout equipment.

Meanwhile, members of the local community were invited to enjoy the facilities at Al Janoub Park and Al Ersal Park.

Al Janoub Stadium became the second tournament-ready venue for Qatar 2022 when it opened in May 2019.