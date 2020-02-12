Qatar opened three public parks.

Qatari Customs caught a passenger smuggling drugs
The General Authority of Customs at Hamad International Airport has foiled an attempt to smuggle marijuana into the country.
In a video, the customs tweeted that it has managed to thwart the smuggling of 4.027kg of marijuana.
The drugs were hidden in packages in a passenger bag coming from an Asian country.
The authority has been issuing continuous warning to those attempting to carry illegal substances into the country. Customs officials in the country are provided all means of support including developed means of systems and continuous training to read body language of passengers and to be
Air India Express will add new services to Doha
Indian budget airline Air India Express will add a new destination from India to Qatar in March 2020.
The airline will start a direct flight from Tiruchirappalli airport in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu to Doha, effective from March 31, 2020.
The direct flight will operate thrice a week - Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
The flight will depart Hamad International Airport at 4.40am and will land at 11.55am (local time) in Tiruchirappalli and the return flight from Tiruchirappalli will depart at 1.30am (local time) and arrive in Doha at 3.40am.
Bookings for the new