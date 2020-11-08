Qatar opened two Public Parks

The Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME), represented by the Public Parks Department and Al Daayen Municipality, inaugurated two public parks in Al Sakhama and Wadi Lusail at the Municipality.

The opening ceremony of ‘Al Sakhama Park’ and ‘Wadi Lusail Park’ was attended by Rashid Mishlash Al Khayarin, Director of Al Daayen Municipality; Muhammad Ibrahim Al Sada, Assistant Director of the Public Parks Department and a number of officials.

Al Sakhama Park is in an area of 6,250 square meters including 2,240 square meters of green area with 16 palm trees, a cafeteria and play areas.

Wadi Lusail Park is built in an area of 8,370 square meters, including 2,360 square meters of green areas with17 palm trees and a football field and a basketball court, as well as a cafeteria and play areas.