Qatar pays millions to 100,000 families

HE the Chairman of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza Ambassador Mohamed al-Emadi has affirmed that the committee, in co-operation and co-ordination with the Qatar Fund for Development, will start the process of disbursing cash assistance to families in need in the Gaza Strip next Wednesday.

Al-Emadi explained that 100,000 families in the Gaza Strip will benefit from cash assistance at $100 per family.

He added that the distribution process will be carried out through the Postal Bank and its branches and new points in the governorates of the Strip, under the full supervision of the Qatari Committee staff and in co-operation with the relevant government agencies, led by the Ministry of Social Development and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

He stressed that the distribution process is taking place in a way that ensures achieving the highest standards of safety for the beneficiaries and workers in the distribution centers, and adherence to prevention, sterilization and social distancing measures in light of the Covid-19 outbreak and the spread of the disease in the Gaza Strip.