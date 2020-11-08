Qatar police arrested a man who had robbed many shops

The Criminal Investigation Department has arrested an Arab national, who had robbed many shops around the country.

The department received reports regarding a theft from shops and after investigation, the suspect was arrested with necessary permissions. Several stolen items were recovered from the suspect’s residence.

The accused and the seized items were referred to authorities and will be presented to Public Prosecution to complete legal procedures against him

The Criminal Investigation Department called on public and shop owners to install cameras and surveillance devices and to comply with security requirements for safety from incidents of theft.