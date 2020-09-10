Qatar police will get a new uniform

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) unveiled new police uniforms that will be adopted from Sunday, September 13, 2020, at a press conference held today at the Police Training Institute.

Brigadier Ahmed Jaber Al-Hamidi, Chairman of the Committee for Renewing Police Uniforms, and Major Fahad Saeed Al-Subaie, Committee Member attended the press conference.

“The new uniforms are designed in a combination of modern and classical styles in harmony with the Qatari environment and reflecting its authentic Arab civilization,” MoI said.

Inspired by the Qatari heritage, these uniforms reflects the different civilizations that have succeeded in the country while adding a touch of development witnessed by the State.

Special uniforms are designed for Public Transport Security, Airport Security, Traffic Patrol, and Stadium Security Department as well as for female police officers. There are different summer and winter uniforms as well.