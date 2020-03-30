Qatar Post launches a new service due to Quarantine

The Qatar Postal Services Company has started applying the home delivery service, as this step is part of the precautionary measures taken by the State of Qatar to reduce the spread of the new Corona virus.

The mechanism for delivering medicines to the home by mail comes after communicating with the patient and verifying the medication dispensing system and approving it, as the patient is required to have a health card number through contact number 40273888.