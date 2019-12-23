Qatar Post to open a NEW branch

As part of its drive to provide a variety of services right at customers’ doorsteps, Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (QPSC) announced the opening of a new Qatar Post retail outlet at its Al Meera Sailiya Mall.



The new retail outlet will bring added convenience to the community in the area, which is currently witnessing a mushrooming of new housing schemes, schools and businesses.

The Qatar Post services will be open from Sunday to Thursday between 10am and 7pm and on Saturday from 5pm-8pm. A total of 300 postal boxes will be available on site for both personal and business customers.