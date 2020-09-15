Qatar prevents an attempt to smuggle a quantity of hashish

The Maritime Customs announced its success in thwarting an attempt to smuggle a quantity of hashish.

The authority published a tweet on its Twitter account this morning, in which it said that maritime customs foiled the smuggling of a large amount of narcotic hashish.

The contraband was hidden in a secret way inside a metal box inside refrigerated fruits at the Ruwais Port customs.

After examination, it was found that 26 bags of hashish, with a total weight of 26 kg

The staff of the General Customs Authority seeks to prevent the entry of narcotic and prohibited substances by providing all its outlets with advanced inspection devices that can analyze the components inside the bag and devise the types of materials inside it.