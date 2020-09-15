040101-N-2295R-006 North Arabian Sea (Jan 1, 2004) Ð Boarding teams from USS Port Royal (CG 73) and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) assigned to Expeditionary Strike Group One (ESG 1) seized over 2,800 pounds of narcotics, believed to be hashish upon inspection of a dhow suspected of drug trafficking. The narcotics were stored in 50 to 100 pound bags and were during an inspection uncovered by U.S. boarding teams. Port Royal and the 13th MEU (SOC) are assigned to ESG 1 deployed to Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/Commander, U.S. Fifth Fleet Area of Responsibility on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo)
Qatar prevents an attempt to smuggle a quantity of hashish

The Maritime Customs announced its success in thwarting an attempt to smuggle a quantity of hashish.
The authority published a tweet on its Twitter account this morning, in which it said that maritime customs foiled the smuggling of a large amount of narcotic hashish.
The contraband was hidden in a secret way inside a metal box inside refrigerated fruits at the Ruwais Port customs.

After examination, it was found that 26 bags of hashish, with a total weight of 26 kg

The staff of the General Customs Authority seeks to prevent the entry of narcotic and prohibited substances by providing all its outlets with advanced inspection devices that can analyze the components inside the bag and devise the types of materials inside it.