Qatar publishes an announcement about restaurants

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has issued a new circular to restaurant owners to require workers to comply with health and safety requirements when preparing and delivering meals.

And the Ministry’s circular – which it published on its official account on the Twitter site – stated that restaurants need to adhere to prevent the presence and sit-down of customers and not to set up gatherings inside and outside the restaurant, and this excludes the delivery of orders to customers outside the store and the service of external orders delivery (delivery companies).

According to the circular, the temperature of the workers must be measured twice daily, providing sterilizers and disinfectants for all workers, obligating the workers to keep a safe distance between them so that they are not less than one and a half meters, providing gags and gloves for the workers and obliging them to use them properly when preparing and preparing meals and when dealing with things used before Other people are healthy disposal.

The circular also stressed the need for workers to wash their hands regularly before preparing meals and when dealing with payment methods, whether the payment is in cash or via credit cards, as well as placing orders in plastic bags that the consumer disposes of when receiving the order.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry stressed the necessity of the employees in restaurants to comply with health and safety requirements and that all violators will take all legal measures mentioned in Law No. (8) of 2008 regarding consumer protection.