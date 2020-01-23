Qatar recalls for the solution of Gulf crisis

The State of Qatar renewed its call to settle the crisis with the blockading countries peacefully through constructive and unconditional dialogue, which preserves the sovereignty of states within the framework of the United Nations Charter, international law and the principles of friendly relations between countries.

The State also affirmed its keenness to defuse the crisis and achieve international peace and security.

This came in a statement made by HE Permanent Representative of Qatar to the UN Ambassador Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani at the regular meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in the Middle East.

Her Excellency stated that Qatar remains committed to its usual principled positions in light of the ongoing unjust blockade and unilateral unlawful measures it has been subjected to for more than two and a half years, which is a flagrant violation of the provisions and purposes of the UN Charter and international law, as well as contributes to undermining regional and international peace and security.

Meanwhile, she referred to the campaigns of misinformation and incitement that the State of Qatar is exposed to by the blockading countries, which reflects the desperate and failed attempts by the blockading countries to undermine the State. Her Excellency also stressed Qatar’s steadfast position in calling for a peaceful settlement of the crisis through constructive and unconditional dialogue that preserves the sovereignty of states.

She continued to say that Qatar remains committed to mediation to solve and defuse the crisis and achieve international peace and security. She also renewed Qatar’s appreciation for the sincere efforts made by the Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait H H Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.