Qatar reduced the number of people in gatherings

Qatar has decided to reduce the number of people allowed in public and private gatherings to five from ten as a lot of cases are reported from Qataris and white-collar ex-pats due to uncontrolled contact with no precautionary measures.

Phase 2 will include the following:

The restricted opening of mosques will continue for all 5 prayers with limited capacity as well as the implementation of precautionary requirements.

Public and private gatherings limited to five people only will be allowed, and violators will be subject to the relevant offenses and penalties. The number has been reduced from 10 to 5 people following the discovery of numerous cases amongst Qatari nationals due to majlis gatherings and family visits, and amongst white-collar expats due to uncontrolled contact with no precautionary measures.

Families will be allowed to rent boats and yachts in groups not exceeding 10 people.

All parks and beaches, as well as the cornice, will be reopened for people of all ages while continuing to practice social distancing. Play areas will remain closed.

Sports training in open spaces and large halls will be permitted for professional athletes in groups not exceeding 10 people.

The capacity of private health facilities will be increased to 60% while continuing to provide emergency services.

Restaurants will be allowed to reopen with limited capacity.

Libraries and museums will reopen with limited capacity and limited working hours.

People should be wearing masks when going outside, downloading the Ehteraz application, and practicing social distancing,” the committee added in the statement.

