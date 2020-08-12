Qatar refuses the accuse of UAE

The Foreign Ministry Doha – The State of Qatar has affirmed that the ruling issued by the UAE Federal Court of Appeal to uphold the previous sentence of life imprisonment against the Omani citizen Abdullah Al Shamsi in the alleged case of intelligence with the State of Qatar contradicts justice and facts.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that these accusations are unfounded, have no basis in reality or law, and contradict the policy of the State of Qatar towards all countries, adding that the State of Qatar rejects and strongly condemns this false accusation.

The statement considered that this ruling lacks justice in its proper sense and is based on reasons that have nothing to do with the law, but rather for well-known reasons. It also reveals the unacceptable behavior of the Emirati authorities that affects the rights of the Gulf citizen and violates the commitment to the rules and principles of respect for relations between countries.