Qatar releases 121 citizens

The first batch of about 121 citizens who were evacuated from Iran and subjected to quarantine in a hotel in Qatar were released after passing tests according to international standards.

The citizens were released after ensuring that they were free from the virus.

The ministry has advised them to further isolate themselves for a week as a precautionary measure.

The last coronavirus checkup were carried out and the reports came negative.

The officials thanked the residents for their cooperation in quarantine.