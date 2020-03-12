Qatar releases 121 citizens 

Attention: Your phone may infect you with corona
The British newspaper "Mirror" indicated that people who use the phone inside the toilet increase their chances of contracting the new Coronavirus.
The source stated that the bacteria in the toilet may transfer them to the screen of your phone, which makes you vulnerable to infection, even if you wash your hands after going out, given that the bacteria moved to the phone, during your use of it.
"You can wash your hands after the toilet, but if you touch the screen of your phone and then touch your face, this will lead to infection,"
Ooredoo launches special recharge cards
Ooredoo has launched a special range of recharge cards featuring designs by prize-winning female artists from Girls Creativity Centre.
To recognise the talents of prize-winning female artists from the Girls Creativity Centre, and in line with the company’s commitment to supporting art within local communities, Ooredoo created a special batch of Hala recharge cards featuring artworks from local female artists participating in competitions at the centre.
Their artworks can be seen on Hala 20, 30, 50, 100, and 200 recharges, now available in grocery stores and supermarkets.