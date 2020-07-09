Qatar reports 24 violations in Al Wakra

Al Wakra Municipality’s health control Section conducted 1,342 inspection tours at food establishments in June, the Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) said.

These resulted in the issuance of 24 violation reports in accordance with Law No 8 of 1990 on the regulation of human food control, of which 19 were resolved through reconciliation on payment of the stipulated fines.

The section also received 18 related complaints, which were addressed immediately.

Meanwhile, veterinarians at the section supervised the slaughter of 5,794 livestock heads at the automated abattoir, in addition to inspecting 424 tonnes of fish.

Also, the director of the municipality issued an administrative decision to shut down a catering establishment for violating the law.