Qatar is the Safest Country worldwide?

Qatar retained its position as the Safest Country

Qatar retained its position as the Safest Country globally as per the 2020 mid-year Crime Index by Numbeo, the world’s largest user-contributed database on cities and countries. 133 countries have been included in the ranking.

“Qatar’s outstanding record is considered as an extension of its achievements in the past years of 2015-2019, where it achieving the first place globally in 2017 and 2019 while maintaining the first position in the Arab world during the period,” Ministry of Interior said in a tweet.

According to the classification rules of the report, countries are ranked in the reverse order – Qatar ranked 133th in crime rate by registering the Lowest Crime Rate with 11.90 points out of 100.

In the Safety Index, Qatar ranked the first by scoring 88.10 points out of 100, in reverse of the Crime Index.