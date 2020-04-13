Qatar says that it found vaccine for Corona

Dr. Sawsan Zugair, Infectious Diseases Research Officer – Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology – Qatar University revealed the development of the University’s Biological Research Center for a new examination for early detection of Corona virus (Covid-19), as well as the development of a vaccine that is effective and protective against the virus.

“We are trying to find quick solutions for early detection, and we are developing a blood serum test to screen for people with the disease,” said Dr Sawsan Zugair – during an interview with the “Social Distance” program on Qatar TV Saturday evening.

In the details, Zogheer explained: “When we are exposed to the virus, our bodies produce antibiotics that attack the virus and prevent it from spreading the infection more and more … If a person is exposed to this epidemic, his body responds with immunity and produces antibodies.”

She added: “What we are trying to do is to develop an examination to be ready in the event of necessity if the specialized medical equipment in the examination is lacking … as well as for future training and we have the capabilities, brains and ability to produce local tests.”

The Infectious Diseases Research Officer at Qatar University also revealed the development of a vaccine that is effective and protective against Covid 19, and we are at Qatar University with colleagues at Qatar Foundation trying to find such solutions.

She emphasized that the University of Qatar’s Scientific Research Authority coordinated research on Corona, and stressed the concerted efforts to advance solutions that help the Ministry of Health combat this epidemic.

She said: The State of Qatar has provided us with a very good infrastructure for scientific research, and therefore it is our moral and academic duty to provide the best we have to find solutions .. There is a positive aspect in this crisis which is to sharpen the concern in order to find solutions and we can produce an examination and vaccination as you say “Qatar Pharma” With our hands we make our medicine.