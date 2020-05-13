Qatar seizes 3 tonnes of bad food

The Health Monitoring Section of Al Khor and Al Zakhira Municipality has seized three tonnes of onions stored in unhealthy condition in an unlicensed warehouse in Al Aqda area of the Municipality.

The seized onions were found stored under sun without details about the produce during inspection campaigns run by the Municipality during the holy month of Ramadan, said the Ministry of Municipality and Environment in a statement.

The action was taken under the provisions of the law for food regulation and the case was referred to the concerned department with seized produce for further legal action against the violators.

The municipal inspectors of the Health Monitoring Section of Al Khor and Al Zakhira Municipality conducted 812 inspections in April.

During the raids, 10 violations of health rules at food outlets were recorded. The inspectors closed five food outlets in April.

The municipal inspectors checked 4,525 slaughtered animals and destroyed 54 slaughtered animals after they were found unfit for human consumption.

About 711 tonnes of fish were also inspected out of them 1,314 kg were destroyed for being unfit for human consumption.