Qatar shuts down 33 food outlets

Inspections carried out by Doha Municipality in different parts of the city resulted in the closure of 33 food establishments in April for violation of administrative decisions, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported Sunday.

The outlets were closed for periods ranging from five to 30 days.

Inspectors working at checkpoints in the Industrial Area inspected about 15,000 food transport vehicles in April and recorded violations against two of them for their failure to comply with health requirements pertaining to the transport of foodstuffs. The seized food items were destroyed immediately.