Qatar shuts down 33 food outlets 

Ramadan offers for Ooredoo customers
As part of its Ramadan offerings and campaign to encourage customers to stay at home, Ooredoo announced that it will give its customers to Ooredoo ONE service twice the speed of home internet for free until May 31, 2020.
Customers of the Ooredoo ONE packages, 50Mbps, 150Mbps, and 500Mbps, will receive twice the speed of the Internet automatically and without the need to take any steps, in addition to increasing the speed of the Internet, customers with Ooredoo tv will be able to watch 12 additional Arab channels for free within a month Ramadan.
What happened to the driver who did risky acts on a roundabout in Qatar?
The General Administration of Traffic announced the seizure of the car, which appeared in a recently circulating video while its driver doing risky acts on one of the rotors.
The Traffic Department said through its official account on Twitter in the early hours of Thursday morning: "Concerning the video circulating during the recent period related to the driver's acts in the roundabout, the vehicle has been seized and seized until further notice and the vehicle commander is transferred to the Public Prosecution and obligated to compensate for the damages