Qatar Story behind the video of despite between worker and customer

The Public Prosecution said on Wednesday that a video clip which claims that an employee of a delivery company tried to contaminate a food order was inaccurate.

According to the Public Prosecution, the video actually shows a dispute between a customer and the employee that was unrelated to the claim and the voice accompanying the clip was doctored to serve the customer’s purpose.

It said a financial dispute was behind the fight seen in the clip. The public prosecution said that the customer invented the food contamination story in a bid to hide the fact that he assaulted the delivery boy.