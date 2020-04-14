Qatar to take action against some companies

Following an inspection by the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs, a contracting company in Al Waab area behind Qatar Decoration has been found to have violated with its decision to reduce the number of workers transported by bus to half the capacity. Action will be initiated against company officials.

“Within the framework of the inspection campaigns carried out by the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs on workplaces and workers’ housing to ensure that companies adhere to the policies issued by the ministry, which companies must apply to avoid the spread of the coronavirus in workplaces, a violation by a contracting company has been detected in a worksite in Al-Waab area behind Qatar Decoration,” ministry said in a statement published on their official website..

“Due to the non-compliance of the aforementioned company with the decision to reduce the number of workers who are transported by buses to half the capacity of the bus as part of the precautionary measures, in coordination with the security authorities, necessary measures will be taken against the company manager and the engineer in charge of the site and will refer them to further investigation,” the statement added.

It is worth noting that the Ministry has adopted and published a list of measures that companies must adhere to at the workplace and housing to protect workers and reduce the spread of the coronavirus.