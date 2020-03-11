Qatar takes a decision on restaurants and cafes due to Corona

Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) issued a decision t to prohibit Shisha/hookah in all restaurants and cafes operating in the country, starting from today until further notice.

This decision comes in light of the current health conditions and in line with preventive measures to avoid Coronavirus 2019 (Covid 19) infections.

The Ministry affirms that any party that violates this decision will be held accountable and legal action will be taken.