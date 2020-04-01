coronaviruss
General 

Qatar to test people during quarantine

admin 0 Comment

Qatar to test people during quarantine

 

As a part of the ongoing Covid-19 testing for people in home quarantine, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has launched a new drive through service to make it more convenient for people to access their tests.

 

The drive through testing is reserved for those people who meet all the following criteria:
  • Those who have returned to Qatar from overseas between March 10 and March 21
  • Those who have been undergoing quarantine at home and have signed an official undertaking for this.
  • Those who have not been swabbed to test for Covid-19 since returning home.

Anybody taking the drive-thru test is advised to call 16060 (choosing option 2) to arrange a time to register for testing.

Furthermore, he or she must have the following information ready when health officials call:

  • Full name
  • QID number
  • Contact phone number
  • Address details (to include blue-plate details)
  • Date of your return to Qatar
  • Flight number of your return

Leave a Reply