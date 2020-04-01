Qatar to test people during quarantine

As a part of the ongoing Covid-19 testing for people in home quarantine, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has launched a new drive through service to make it more convenient for people to access their tests.

The drive through testing is reserved for those people who meet all the following criteria:

Those who have returned to Qatar from overseas between March 10 and March 21

Those who have been undergoing quarantine at home and have signed an official undertaking for this.

Those who have not been swabbed to test for Covid-19 since returning home.

Anybody taking the drive-thru test is advised to call 16060 (choosing option 2) to arrange a time to register for testing.

Furthermore, he or she must have the following information ready when health officials call: