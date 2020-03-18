Qatar to close 3 centers for 7 days

The civic inspectors of the Health Monitoring Unit of Al Rayyan Municipality have recorded 13 violations pertaining to some provisions of the Law No. 8 of 1990 for regulating human foods.

It was recorded during an inspection by Al Rayan Municipality in coordination with the General Cleanliness Department at Al Sailiya Central Market. Over 20 tonnes of food items, including fruits and vegetables, which were confiscated during the campaign were destroyed, said the Ministry of Municipality and Environment in a press release.

The seized food items were being sold by illegal vendors who did not carry health certificates to ensure they were fit for handling foods. Meanwhile, Al Wakrah Municipality, represented by the Health Control Department, has implemented inspection and awareness campaigns and tours in food establishments. A number of violations of the provisions of Law No. 8 were recorded.

Administrative decisions were also issued to close three erring food establishments for a period of seven days each, for selling expired food.