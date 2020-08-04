Qatar to extend the closure of a Beach
The Ministry of Municipality and Environment represented by Environment Affaires Sector has announced the extension of closure of Fuwairit Beach for the implementation of turtle project and research purposes.
The sea turtle conservation project, under the supervision of the Ministry of Municipality and Environment and funded byeoe Petroleum is being implemented by the Center for Environmental Sciences at Qatar University in cooperation with a team from the Department of Protection and Wildlife.