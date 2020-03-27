Qatar to extend visas in this Case

Brigadier Abdullah Khalifa al Muftah, Director of Public Relations Department at the Ministry of Interior, said people violating the quarantine requirements are being referred to the Health Prosecution.

At a press conference held on Thursday, he said police patrols are being deployed across the country to monitor the implementation of the decision to prevent gatherings in public areas, beaches, prayer halls, mosques and other public places, as well as social events.

Regarding expiry of visas, he said considering the fact that airport closures around the world is hampering the return journey of many in Qatar, all entry visas (both on-arrival and visit) of those in Qatar will be extended by a month. The extension can be availed online, through the Ministry of Interior’s website or through the Metrash application.

For his part, Saleh al Khulaifi, Assistant Undersecretary for Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, reviewed the mechanisms put in place to close non-vital commercial establishments. He said ministry inspectors are carrying out periodic campaigns at the stores to ensure their compliance with the decisions.

Regarding the closure of money exchange houses, Khulaifi said the decision was made to prevent crowding and the authorities concerned have activated electronic transfers so that people can send money home. He said salaries being credited to bank accounts as per the Wage Protection System. So, people can send money via online transfer.

As for domestic workers, he called on the head of the family to help them transfer money on their behalf using electronic means.

For his part, Dr Abdullatif al Khal, Co-Chair of the National Committee for Epidemiological Preparedness, said people infected with coronavirus divided into three groups

“The first one is mild or no symptoms. They are isolated so that the virus does not spread to other individuals. They are monitored by the medical and nursing staff until the recovery phase is complete,” he said.

The second group is severe cases where the patients have inflammation of the lower respiratory tract (lungs). These patients are isolated and hospitalized and given a set of drugs to reduce the severity of inflammation.

The third group comprises patients who need to enter intensive care. “The patients require more drugs and they are being put on ventilator for several days to help their immune system to overcome the virus, and then the gradual improvement will begin.”

He said the majority of the people tested positive for coronavirus in Qatar are young adults between the ages of 20 and 40. More than 18 people are in intensive care units, with the situation changing every day.