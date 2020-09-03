Qatar to open a unique school

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE) will open the first technical high school for girls in Qatar next September.

Qatar’s technical high school for girls will have an inaugural class of 90 students. The new school will play a major role in enhancing the technical and vocational education landscape and expand the contribution of Qatari women in national development.

Online registration will be open till September 3, 2020. Applicants should submit all the required documents (paper copy) at the beginning of the academic year.