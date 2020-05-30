Qatar took 3 measures against drivers

The General Administration of Traffic announced that it took 3 measures against the drivers of vehicles that appeared in recent videos during the exercise of inspection and manipulation in the Abu Nakhla area.

Administration via Twitter account said: With regard to the videos circulated during the recent period related to the investigation and manipulation of vehicle drivers in the Abu Nakhla region, we report the following: (1) The vehicles were seized and seized (2) Transfer of the vehicle drivers to the Public Prosecution (3) obliging them to compensate The damage they did on the street. “