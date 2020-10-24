Qatar University takes a position AGAINST France 

Al Meera withdraws products from all its branches
Al Meera Consumer Goods Company has announced the withdrawal of all French products from all its branches until further notice in response to customers' desire.
This comes within the framework of reactions about the offensive statements made by French President Emmanuel Macron against Islam and Muslims and his support for the re-publication of the caricature of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during the memorial service for the murdered French teacher Samuel Bate.
Information on camping season 2020
Registration for the winter camping season started on 11 October in Qatar through the Ministry of Municipality and Environment.
Camps can be held in Al Shamal, Al Ghashamiyah, Sealine, Ras Matbakh, Arida, Zekreet, Al Naqian, Al Kharra, Ashiraj and Umm Al Maa. One can camp in these areas in three phases, with each stage covering different district.
Phase 2 started on October 14, with registration opening for Al-Reem Reserve, Al-Marwah, Al-Mazroa, Umm Al-Aafa'i, Al-Hashem, Al-Zubarah, Al-Udeid, Al Khuraij South, Abu Samra and Abu Zahlof.
Finally, from October 18 registering was allowed for campsites in Rawdat Rashid, Rawdat Aisha, Al