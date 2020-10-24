Qatar University
Qatar University takes a position AGAINST France

Pursuant to the latest developments related to the deliberate abuse of Islam and its symbols, the Qatar University administration decided to postpone the French Cultural Week event indefinitely.

So, the university administration affirms that any prejudice to the Islamic faith, sanctities, and symbols is completely unacceptable, as these offenses harm the universal human values and the highest moral principles that all contemporary societies affirm.