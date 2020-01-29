Qatar warns against traveling to this country

The Ministry of Public Health called in a video report not to travel to China during the coming period due to the new corona virus NCOV-2019.

The ministry also called in its report published through its official account on Twitter today, travelers coming from China during a period of 14 days to know the diseases related to this disease, including fever, difficulty breathing and also coughing.

It advised those suffering from these symptoms to review the health center immediately.

The Ministry of Public Health is taking all preventive measures to protect the population of Qatar from the new Corona virus 2019.

The Ministry confirmed that no new suspected cases of infection with the new corona virus, NCOV-2019, had been detected.