Qatar warns citizens 

Doha Metro to resume service soon
Doha Metro has installed 18,000 social distancing messages across the network as part of its preparation to resume service following the preventive and precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.
“Getting ready to be back on track, 18,000 social distancing messages installed across the network. Thermal temperature scanners have been installed to monitor health status of users,” Doha Metro tweeted.
Doha Metro and public buses had stopped services as part of the measures taken to prevent the spread of Coiv-19 in Qatar. It is expected that Doha Metro will start operations in phase 4 of the
If arriving in Qatar from Turkey.. read this
Effective August 29, passengers arriving in Qatar from Ankara, Antalya and Bodrum must present a negative result of a COVID-19 medical test taken within 48 hours of arrival to Doha at an accredited medical centre, Qatar Airways announced in a post on Twitter.
Passengers arriving in Qatar from Istanbul are already required to present a negative test result at check-in.
MOPH Accredited COVID-19 Testing Centres in Turkey
1. Ankara Sehir hospital-Ankara.
2. Basaksehir Cam ve Sakura Sehir hospital - Istanbul.
3. Kartal Dr. Litfi Kirdar hospital- Istanbul .
4. Sakarya Üniversitesi Eğitim Ve Araştırma Hastanesi (SAKARYA University Education and