Qatar warns citizens

The Embassy of Qatar in Bosnia and Herzegovina has warned against being driven to misinformation promoted by some Gulf Arabs or Arabs from famous social media, residing in Bosnia and Herzegovina, for the purpose of benefit or profit.

This came in a statement by the embassy through its account in Twitter, where it asked Qatari citizens to seek information from its official sources to return to the embassy or the competent government agencies in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The embassy also noted to contact the emergency numbers:

+814 565 33 387