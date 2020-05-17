Qatar warns people about spams

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority has warned of fraudulent messages being received by telecom subscribers, following a survey in Arabic and English on social media on this issue.

The TRA conducted the survey out of its keenness to educate consumers of telecommunications services in the State of Qatar, with the aim of measuring consumer awareness of issues related to fraudulent messages claiming that they have won a financial prize or telling them that their ATM card has been blocked or compromised, and requires them to call them with a mobile number Suspicious of obtaining their personal or bank statements.

The results of the survey, which included about 1200 participants, indicated that 95% of consumers of telecommunications services are aware of the fraudulent messages and their aim, as they take the necessary measures to protect themselves and their devices from penetration, by ignoring or deleting them, or by withholding the number and communicating with the telecommunications company to report about him.

The survey results also showed that about 83% of the respondents have sufficient awareness to distinguish fraudulent messages, through some signs, such as the sender number or grammatical and spelling errors in the text of the message.

Ms. Amal Salem Al-Hinnawi, Director of Consumer Affairs at the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, called on consumers of telecommunications services not to respond to fraudulent messages, and delete them to avoid the risk of responding to them in error, and to avoid calling the mentioned number while informing the telecommunications company or the bank to ensure the authenticity of this message.

She also stressed the need not to open the attached link in those messages, as hackers use this method to obtain their personal information or direct them to a website that contains malware, which may affect the data on their devices.

She pointed out that with the increase in these messages recently, it must be made clear that telecommunications companies or banks will not communicate with their customers through messaging applications on the mobile phone to request passwords, activation code, or their personal and financial information.

And it showed that the consumers of telecommunications services follow the precautionary measures, which enables them to contribute in reducing fraudulent messages and protecting their devices and personal information from the risk of being hacked.