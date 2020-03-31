Qatar warns shops

Petroleum prices during April 2020
Qatar Petroleum (QP) has reduced the price for super and premium grade petrol for April.
The price list uploaded today on QP website showed that premium grade petrol will cost QR1.25 per litre in April, that is 35 dirhams less than the price in March and Super will be available for QR1.30 per litre, a reduction of 35 dirhams as compared with last month.
Diesel will cost 40 dirhams less in April. Diesel is priced at QR1.30 per litre.
Because of Corona see what Trump did to a saudi guy
A young Saudi man was very popular on Twitter because of a mistake in the tweet of US President Donald Trump.
In a tweet about Corona virus, Trump made a mistake by referring to an account that was supposed to belong to the Food and Drug Administration known as the FDA, but instead referred to a young Saudi, named "Abu al-Feda," whose account name is "@FDA" ".
After the tweet, Abu Al-Feda enjoyed thousands of follow-ups, and the Saudis' speech became, after the wrong president signaled to him, and the sarcastic comments