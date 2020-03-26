Qatar: Win money while you are at home

The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) has launched through its social media channels writing competitions on people’s experience working and studying at home amid global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Open to Qataris and residents, the writing competitions in the English language are part of the cultural activities and competitions recently announced by Katara as it goes online amid the temporary halting of its activities as part of preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19.

The two writing competitions provide people a venue to channel the writer in them as well as the chance to win cash prizes.

“Working From Home” is open to Qataris and expatriates with valid residence permits. Written in English, the piece must not exceed 1,500 words and is about their actual experiences during the coronavirus pandemic. Participants must send their entries along with their Qatar ID number, name, age, designation, company name and nationality to [email protected] not later than April 20.

The top three winners will be chosen to receive cash prizes of QR10,000; QR7,000 and QR5,000 respectively.

The other category is “Studying From Home” is open to students 10 to 17 years old. The participants must send a piece in English with maximum 1,500 words about their actual study-at-home experiences during the coronavirus pandemic. Participants should send their entries along with their name, age, grade, name of the school, and nationality in addition to parents’ contact details to [email protected] not later than April 20.

The top three winning entries in this category will also receive cash prizes of QR10,000; QR7,000 and QR5,000 respectively.

These writing competitions follow the mobile video contest previously announced by Katara called “Katara 60 Seconds Awareness” open to Qataris and residents.

Other literary and artistic competitions being organised by Katara across its social media platforms include “The Istighfar Award” for Qataris and residents, “The most beautiful recitation” for Qatari students, and a competition on Instagram in which participants had to name the artist who created the painting posted.

“The Istighfar Award” includes short story writing, short play writing, poetry writing, and Arabic calligraphy writing.

In addition, Katara also announced it would launch through Al-Dad YouTube channel a series of programs, competitions, entertainment, educational materials, information and anecdotes on the Arabic language, stories for children and poetry.

It also announced that “Mishwar Wa Riwaya” application (Katara Publishing House) has 29 audio narrations available for book lovers.

This article is copied from:

thepeninsulaqatar.com