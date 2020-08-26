Qatar: Workers in this field must undergo Coronavirus test

To ensure safe and healthy environment in all government and private schools and educational institutions in the country, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health, issued a package of precautionary measures.

The educational and administrative aspects of the Coronavirus “Covid 19” are as follows:

1- Test for all government school employees by the Ministry of Public Health and Hamad Medical Corporation before the start of the school year and to ensure that they are free of disease.

2- Test for all workers in private schools by the private health sector before the beginning of the school year and to ensure that they are free of disease.

3- The priority for the tests will be for the academic staff (male and female teachers) and then the administrative staff.