Qatari Customs caught a passenger smuggling drugs

The General Authority of Customs at Hamad International Airport has foiled an attempt to smuggle marijuana into the country.

In a video, the customs tweeted that it has managed to thwart the smuggling of 4.027kg of marijuana.

The drugs were hidden in packages in a passenger bag coming from an Asian country.

The authority has been issuing continuous warning to those attempting to carry illegal substances into the country. Customs officials in the country are provided all means of support including developed means of systems and continuous training to read body language of passengers and to be aware of the latest methods followed by smugglers.