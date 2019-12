Read previous article ...

Doha Metro added 3 new Buses Doha Metro has added three new feeder bus network services to Matar Qadeem station on the Red Line. Metrolink, as the service is called, aims to provide first and last mile connectivity to Qatar Rail customers within 2 to 5 kilometre radius of the Doha Metro stations. Here’s the latest routes: The M120 route It covers the areas of Al Hilal South and Nuaija. From the Matar Qadeem station it head towards Al Matar Street after that it will head to Umm Al-Maradim Street to Gulf Centre Foodstuffs, then head to Abdul Qadir Al Jazairi Street to reach