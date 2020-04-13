Qatari pharmacies to give masks for ID holders
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that the second phase of mask distribution through pharmacies will begin from today. Residents can buy masks from select pharmacies by showing their Qatar IDs. An individual can get maximum 20 masks for QR40.
“Citizens who did not extract their ration card can obtain the specified share using their ID card. Residents can obtain their specified share using their ID cards. The share allocated to each ID is 20 masks and selling price is QR40,” said Ministry of Commerce and Industry
Masks will be available at these pharmacies:
Boots Group of Pharmacies
Al Aziziya Group of Pharmacies
Kulud Group of Pharmacies
Wellcare Group of Pharmacies
Al Jazi Group of Pharmacies
Care n Cure Group of Pharmacies
Sunlife Group of Pharmacies
Allevia Group of Pharmacies
Relief Group of Pharmacies
Family Group of Pharmacy
Afiya Group of Pharmacies
Ebn Sina Group of Pharmacies
Aksyr Al Hyah Pharmacy
Health & Life Pharmacy
Value Pharmacy
Diplomat Pharmacy
Ibn Khaldoon Pharmacy
Qatar Pharmacy
Ebn Nafees Pharmacy