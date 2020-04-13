Qatari pharmacies to give masks for ID holders

Qatari pharmacies to give masks for ID holdeqrs

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that the second phase of mask distribution through pharmacies will begin from today. Residents can buy masks from select pharmacies by showing their Qatar IDs. An individual can get maximum 20 masks for QR40.

“Citizens who did not extract their ration card can obtain the specified share using their ID card. Residents can obtain their specified share using their ID cards. The share allocated to each ID is 20 masks and selling price is QR40,” said Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Masks will be available at these pharmacies:

Boots Group of Pharmacies

Al Aziziya Group of Pharmacies

Kulud Group of Pharmacies

Wellcare Group of Pharmacies

Al Jazi Group of Pharmacies

Care n Cure Group of Pharmacies

Sunlife Group of Pharmacies

Allevia Group of Pharmacies

Relief Group of Pharmacies

Family Group of Pharmacy

Afiya Group of Pharmacies

Ebn Sina Group of Pharmacies

Aksyr Al Hyah Pharmacy

Health & Life Pharmacy

Value Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy

Ibn Khaldoon Pharmacy

Qatar Pharmacy

Ebn Nafees Pharmacy