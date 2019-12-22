Qatari student killed by American Policeman

The US state of Arizona announced on Friday that a Qatari citizen, on a student visa, was shot and killed by a policeman late Thursday night.

The 25-year-old Mohamed Ahmed Al Hashemi knocked down a traffic sign onto the road in suburban Phoenix late Thursday and the policeman ordered him to pick it up. According to media reports, Al Hashemi refused and charged towards the trooper’s vehicle and kicked it.

The policeman got out and attempted to subdue Al-Hashemi twice by using a taser, to no effect, and the suspect rushed towards the policeman and started a brawl.

This prompted the officer to fire from his weapon, which led to the killing of the Qatari student.

The moment of shooting is not clear from the video released by the authorities.

He was a former student at Arizona State University, which is based in Tempe, according to school officials.