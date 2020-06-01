Qatar’s population reached a new number

Qatar’s population reached an all-time high of 2,807,805 at the end of May, data released by the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) show.

This marked an increase of 2,603 from the figure recorded at the end of April, when the country’s population was 2,805,202. April was the first time that Qatar’s population crossed the 2.8mn mark, according to PSA data.

The total population at the end of May included 2,046,516 males (up by 1,570 from April’s 2,044,9460 and 761,289 females (an increase of 1,033 over April’s 760,256).