QNL to open with limitations

Qatar National Library has announced the reopening of its building to receive visitors as of Wednesday 15 July with limited services and specific capacity.

The library said – on its website – that the building will be reopened by following the established procedures to help reduce the risks of the Covid-19 virus, and these precautionary measures are in line with the recommendations of the Ministry of Public Health in the State of Qatar and the World Health Organization.

She added that the visit will only be scheduled in two periods: from 9:00 to 11:00 am, or from 12:00 to 2:00 pm from Sunday to Thursday, and the library will be closed on Friday and Saturday.

The appointment must be booked through the online form, which will be published on the library’s website soon.

The book to be borrowed must also be reserved in advance, because the bookshelves are closed to the public until further notice, and the library staff will prepare the required books to be ready when they come to the library to receive them, provided that the book reservation mechanism is announced soon.

Only those with a green status app will be allowed to enter, the temperature will be checked upon entry, the muzzle should be worn throughout the time of presence in the library, maintaining social distance and gatherings limited to only 5 people, and entry only for those between the ages of 13 and 60 years.

The library indicated that it is not currently allowed to borrow digital disks, bags of materials, iPads or headphones, etc., that individual study booths and computers will be available for public use, while a restaurant and a coffee shop will be closed until further notice, and that sales devices are not available for use.

