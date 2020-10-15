Rain in Qatar?

The chances of scattered rain in the country will continue until today and the conditions may become thundery in some places at times, the Qatar Met department has said.

These conditions may be accompanied by strong winds that will lead to dust and low visibility, as well as occasional hail, the weather office said in a tweet yesterday.

Rain and thunder were reported from Doha and other parts of the country in the early hours yesterday.

Today’s detailed forecast says thunderstorms are expected in the country along with sudden strong winds in some places.

Relatively hot conditions are expected during the day along with scattered clouds, and there is a chance of rain that may become thundery at times. Slight to blowing dust is also likely occasionally, while mild conditions will prevail by night.

For offshore areas, the weather office has issued a forecast of thundery rain, windy conditions and high seas towards the south.

The wind speed may go up to 30 knots in inshore areas and 25 knots offshore during thundery conditions.

The temperature will range from 25-34C in Doha today.