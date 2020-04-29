Ramadan gesture to people during Ramadan

Read next article ...

Two companies were referred to security authorities in Qatar During an inspection to ensure companies adhere to necessary precautionary measures to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs found two construction companies in Al Wakra area violating instructions that workers should wear masks. In a statement, the Ministry said that construction companies violated the directive that all workers should wear masks while working. The officials of the two companies were referred to security authorities for further measures. The Ministry stressed the need to adhere to the decision that all workers in construction sector should be wearing