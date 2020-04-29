Ramadan gesture to people during Ramadan

Two companies were referred to security authorities in Qatar
During an inspection to ensure companies adhere to necessary precautionary measures to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs found two construction companies in Al Wakra area violating instructions that workers should wear masks.
In a statement, the Ministry said that construction companies violated the directive that all workers should wear masks while working. The officials of the two companies were referred to security authorities for further measures.
The Ministry stressed the need to adhere to the decision that all workers in construction sector should be wearing
Qatar Airways: 3 options for travelers when booking until 30 September
Qatar Airways has announced 3 flexible options for travelers when booking travel tickets until September 30.
It said in a tweet via her Twitter account on Wednesday evening: "We are pleased to enable our travelers to enjoy many flexible options when booking their tickets until September 30, 2020, where they can change the travel date without any additional fees, replace the ticket with a travel voucher or redeem the full price of the ticket