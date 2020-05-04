Ramadan offers for Ooredoo customers

As part of its Ramadan offerings and campaign to encourage customers to stay at home, Ooredoo announced that it will give its customers to Ooredoo ONE service twice the speed of home internet for free until May 31, 2020.

Customers of the Ooredoo ONE packages, 50Mbps, 150Mbps, and 500Mbps, will receive twice the speed of the Internet automatically and without the need to take any steps, in addition to increasing the speed of the Internet, customers with Ooredoo tv will be able to watch 12 additional Arab channels for free within a month Ramadan.

New Ooredoo ONE customer will receive free installation and Wi-Fi, equivalent to a savings of QR 1,140, and Ooredoo ONE is a full home entertainment service that includes home internet, smart Wi-Fi and entertainment content across the fiber-optic network spread across Qatar, which has invested in The company is greatly committed to ensuring the provision of the highest level of service and the lowest delay rates, and about this offer, said Sabah Rabia Al Kuwari, Director of Public Relations at Ooredoo Qatar: “We are pleased to offer our customers higher internet speeds so that they can enjoy staying in touch while they are at home during Ramadan. We always strive through Rodhana to give our customers free additional benefits, with the Ooredoo ONE service, Our customers receive all their needs entertainment home in one package. With the availability of installation service and a Wi-Fi smartphone free for new subscribers, is this offers a great opportunity for customers to experience subscribe to the service and enjoy comprehensive recreational advantages.