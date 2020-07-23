Rate of staff allowed in ‘all’ offices from July 28

Rate of staff allowed in ‘all’ offices from July 28Cabinet on Wednesday amended its earlier decisions and allowed up to 80% of the public and private sector employees to work from offices starting July 28.

HE the Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani chaired the Cabinet regular meeting held on Wednesday through video conference.

After the meeting, HE the Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Issa bin Saad al-Jafali al-Nuaimi, made the following remarks:

At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet was briefed by HE the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments to contain the coronavirus (Covid-19). The Cabinet affirmed continued implementation of the precautionary measures taken to combat the pandemic. As part of the plan to gradually lift the restrictions related to Covid-19, the Cabinet decided the following:

1. Amending its decision regarding reducing the number of employees in the government sector present at their place of work, with up to 80% of employees allowed to work at the office depending on the need, with the rest continuing to work from home or upon request, depending on conditions.

2. Amending its decision to reduce the number of employees present in the workplace in the private sector, so that no more than 80% of the total number of workers start their work from the office, with the rest working remotely.

3. Amending its decision regarding stopping medical services in health facilities, so that these services are provided within 80% of the capacity of private healthcare facilities while continuing to provide emergency services.

The services will be provided while continuing with the previous exceptions decided by the Cabinet in this regard and adhering to health requirements, precautionary measures, and controls determined by the Ministry of Public Health.

Competent authorities – each in its jurisdiction – will take the necessary measures in this regard.

This decision is effective from July 28, 2020, until further notice.

Afterward, the Cabinet considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

First – Approved a draft decision of the Minister of Commerce and Industry to amend some provisions of Decision No. (70) for the year 2006 regarding commercial stores located in residential areas.

Second – The Cabinet reviewed the following two topics, and took the appropriate decision:

1 – The semi-annual report for the period from 20/10/2019 to 20/4/2020 for the Committee for the Regulation of Ownership and Use of Non-Qatari Property.

One of the committee’s powers is to propose areas in which non-Qataris are permitted to own and use real estate, the terms and conditions of their ownership, and the benefits, incentives, and facilities granted to real estate owners and users.

2 – The fifth report on the work of the coordination committee between the agencies operating at Hamad International Airport during the period from 1/10/2019 to 31/3/2020.

Among the powers of the committee is to coordinate work between all operating bodies at Hamad International Airport, to facilitate the operations and activities of air transportation, aircraft, passengers and cargo and mail to and from the country, in accordance with the laws and regulations in force, and to provide the necessary requirements to facilitate the work of the airport activities.