Ready to laugh tonight in Qatar?

Bringing his unique brand of humour to the stage, British musician and comedian Rainer Hersch is back in Doha to tickle the funny bone while he leads the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra in a concert touted to be yet another “unforgettable evening of laughter and great music.”

“Comedy Meets the Symphony Orchestra,” to play tonight at Abdul Aziz Nasser Theatre at Souq Waqif, is expected to be a show with unexpected twists and turns as the comic maestro whips through hilarious arrangements of seemingly familiar tunes.

“Comedy Meets the Symphony Orchestra” starts at 7pm tonight and tickets with prince ranging from QR150 to QR500 can be purchased via Qatar Philharmonic’s website.

Following tomorrow’s show, Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra will feature in a concert which will see them perform Johannes Brahms’s Concerto No. 2 and Anton Bruckner’s Symphony No. 6.

This next concert will be held at Katara Opera House on February 22 featuring Marcus Bosch as conductor and Gerhard Oppitz on piano.