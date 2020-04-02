Did you realized drones flying above Qatar?

Qatar Story behind the video of despite between worker and customer
The Public Prosecution said on Wednesday that a video clip which claims that an employee of a delivery company tried to contaminate a food order was inaccurate.
According to the Public Prosecution, the video actually shows a dispute between a customer and the employee that was unrelated to the claim and the voice accompanying the clip was doctored to serve the customer's purpose.
It said a financial dispute was behind the fight seen in the clip. The public prosecution said that the customer invented the food contamination story in a bid to
Qatar launches a website about Corona
Within the framework of Qatar's efforts to combat the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), Qatar Media Corporation has launched an English website - www.covid19qatar.info.
The website launch is to ensure the multiplicity of various means of publishing, for the State's preventive, education and medical efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The launching of this website comes in addition to the official page that the Government Communications Office has launched recently gco.gov.qa/ar/focus/covid-19, within the efforts that the State has been making to combat the novel COVID-19, which is by presenting educational messages for English-speakers.