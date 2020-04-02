drone-1142182_960_720
Did you realized drones flying above Qatar?

Did you realized drones flying above Qatar?

 

The Ministry of Interior began using drone aircraft that roam the various regions to broadcast awareness messages through loudspeakers, about the need to adhere to safety measures to limit the spread of the Crohna virus (Covid 19) which is to urge staying in homes and adherence to the law that prohibits gatherings and prayers on the roofs of buildings, according to The Ministry’s website on Twitter.
The awareness campaign uses a number of Asian languages (English, Urdu, Hindi, Nepalese, Malayalam, and Sri Lankan) and other languages for different community members in the country.

