Realme is emerging again with two competing phones

Last year, Realme phones were considered one of the most important competitors for Huawei and Samsung phones of the middle class, and this year the company decided to return to the sales race with two distinct phones allocated to the youth category.

The first Realme Narzo 10 phone came at a price of approximately $ 160, and got elegant structures adorning its back windows with wavy longitudinal lines, giving it the spirit of vitality and modernity.

This device got a 6.5-inch screen with a resolution of 1600/720 pixels, and it filled almost the entire front area, except for a small hole for the camera.

The device is also equipped with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, Mali G52 graphics processor, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB expandable storage, in addition to two contact cards, 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a 5000 mAh battery that works with fast charging.

As for the primary camera, it came with a 16-megapixel camera, and the main camera has a four-lens accurately (48 + 8 + 2 + 2) megapixels.

And another distinguished phone, Realme Narzo 10A, came at a price of approximately $ 113, and a 6.5-inch screen with a resolution of 1600/720 pixels.

And this phone got a fingerprint scanner, two contact cards, a MediaTek Helio G70 processor, 3 GB RAM, and a battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh.

As for the primary camera, it came with a resolution of (12 + 2 + 2) megapixels, capable of documenting 1080p videos at 30 frames per second, and the front camera accurately 5 megapixels.