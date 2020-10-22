Ritz-Carlton Doha offers packages in celebration of its 19th Anniversary

The Ritz-Carlton Doha, the title of luxury, is celebrating its nineteenth anniversary by introducing a new package that is the perfect choice for families, friends, and professionals wishing to spend an unforgettable vacation in Doha. This is the occasion for the hotel to celebrate its nineteenth year of inception by offering special offers on its stunning collection of rooms and suites for a limited time to give memories that last forever.

The “19th Anniversary” packages offer the best available rates and include a free breakfast for two adults, and a credit worth QR 200 that can be redeemed at the hotel’s luxury restaurants in the hotel, an exclusive feature available only through this offer.

“Only great stories create myths, so let’s be an inspiration for life’s most important trips, and create unforgettable memories at the Ritz-Carlton,” said Cillian Iskandrani, Operations Director at The Ritz-Carlton, Doha. The hotel is located on its exclusive island in the prestigious West Bay Lake District, and has a wonderful view of the Gulf waters. Al Arabi, the new Lusail city skyline and award-winning hotel contains 374 guest rooms, including 42 rooms On a club floor, 31 suites and 4 grand suites, all with sea or city views, In addition to a club lounge and 5 restaurants and lounges, they include STK Restaurant – an upscale steakhouse, and a restaurant “Cell and Mile” – the modern French brasserie restaurant and the famous B-Lounge, etc. The Ritz-Carlton, Doha is 115 meters high over the Qatar Sea and its desert. A striking symbol that affirms Qatar’s position as a destination for global tourism. Guests can also restore vitality and energy at the Ritz-Carlton Spa or simply relax in Wonderful indoor or outdoor swimming pools.

The Ritz-Carlton offers all the benefits that guarantee family and friends an ideal vacation for those looking for comfort or adventure, dining experience, luxurious spa or leisure facilities, in addition to the private beach with golden sand and its wonderful outdoor swimming pool.