Read previous article ...

Infant is found in Hamad Airport and investigations are taking place Prime Minister and Minister of Interior H E Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani has directed a comprehensive, transparent investigation into the incident of an abandoned infant discovered at Hamad International Airport. In a Government Communications Office statement, it stated that an abandoned infant discovered at Hamad International Airport on October 2, 2020. The newborn infant was found in a trash can, concealed in a plastic bag and buried under garbage, at Hamad International Airport (HIA). The baby girl was rescued from what appeared to be a shocking and appalling